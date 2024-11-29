Fantasy Hockey
Sam Lafferty headshot

Sam Lafferty Injury: Exits Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Lafferty sustained a lower-body injury during Friday's tilt versus Vancouver and won't return.

Lafferty entered Friday's action with one point (a goal), 14 PIM and 26 hits in 21 appearances with the Sabres in 2024-25. He logged 4:02 of ice time before exiting the game against the Canucks. Unless Lafferty can return Saturday versus the Islanders, Nicolas Aube-Kubel will probably serve on the fourth line.

Sam Lafferty
Buffalo Sabres
