Sam Lafferty News: Filling fourth-line role

Lafferty has no points through his first 10 appearances of the season.

Lafferty has been scratched only once, though he saw a season-low 6:44 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders. The 29-year-old can chip in some depth scoring -- he had 24 points in 74 regular-season outings with the Canucks last year. He's added 15 hits, eight PIM and three shots on goal in 2024-25, but until he displays a scoring touch, he can be overlooked in fantasy.