Sam Lafferty News: Finds twine Thursday

Lafferty scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

The goal was Lafferty's first point through 13 appearances this season. The Sabres got contributions from all over the lineup Thursday, which has been a bit of a rarity early in 2024-25. Lafferty has added seven shots on net, 18 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while averaging 9:49 of ice time per game in a fourth-line role.