Sam Lafferty News: Garners assist in win

Lafferty provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Lafferty's first point in four games since he missed nine contests due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old forward plays on the fourth line, so he isn't expected to chip in a lot of offense. He's been limited to two points, 15 shots on net, 16 PIM, 35 hits and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances this season, a level of production way down from when he had 13 goals and 24 points over 79 regular-season outings with the Canucks in 2023-24.