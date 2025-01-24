Fantasy Hockey
Sam Lafferty News: Garners helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 12:49pm

Lafferty notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Lafferty ended a four-game drought with the helper. The 29-year-old has played on the fourth line this season, leading to limited chances on offense, but he has four points over his last 12 outings. Overall, he's at five points, 26 shots on net, 51 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 37 appearances this season.

