Sam Lafferty News: Not taking advantage of chances
Lafferty was in the lineup for a fourth straight game Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Lafferty has played in just six of 28 games since the start of January, though he has seen an uptick in usage since Oliver Moore (lower body) exited the lineup. However, Lafferty could be the player to lose his place once Sacha Boisvert's visa paperwork is completed, paving the way for him to join the Blackhawks. In a part-time role this season, Lafferty has earned a meager two points with six shots on net, 29 hits and 14 PIM over 23 outings.
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