Sam Lafferty News: Scores Sunday

Lafferty scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Lafferty netted a goal late in the third period, which didn't ultimately impact the result. He has two goals over eight contests since returning from a groin injury. The 30-year-old winger has been limited to part-time duties on the fourth line this season, picking up just four goals, three assists, 49 shots on net, 89 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-13 rating across 58 appearances.