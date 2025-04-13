Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Lafferty headshot

Sam Lafferty News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lafferty scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Lafferty netted a goal late in the third period, which didn't ultimately impact the result. He has two goals over eight contests since returning from a groin injury. The 30-year-old winger has been limited to part-time duties on the fourth line this season, picking up just four goals, three assists, 49 shots on net, 89 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-13 rating across 58 appearances.

Sam Lafferty
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now