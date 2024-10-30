Fantasy Hockey
Sam Lipkin headshot

Sam Lipkin News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Lipkin (undisclosed) was in the lineup against AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Lipkin didn't register any significant stats in Tuesday's contest but has now returned to action in a pair of games for the Roadrunners. With the 21-year-old back in the lineup, he could be a candidate for a call-up later in the season, though he'll likely need to earn it with some offensive production with Tucson.

