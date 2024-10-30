Sam Lipkin News: Back in action

Lipkin (undisclosed) was in the lineup against AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Lipkin didn't register any significant stats in Tuesday's contest but has now returned to action in a pair of games for the Roadrunners. With the 21-year-old back in the lineup, he could be a candidate for a call-up later in the season, though he'll likely need to earn it with some offensive production with Tucson.