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Sam Malinski Injury: Classified as day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Malinski (upper body) was deemed day-to-day ahead of Game 5 against the Wild on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Malinski has already missed one game due to his upper-body problem but is now in danger of missing another. In seven postseason contests this year, the 27-year-old defenseman has generated one goal, two assists and 14 shots while averaging 19:59 of ice time.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
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