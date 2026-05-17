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Sam Malinski Injury: Could return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Malinski (upper body) participated fully in Sunday's practice and is trending toward being ready for Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Following a two-game absence, Malinski could be ready for the beginning of the Western Conference Finals. He has registered one goal, two assists, 14 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and seven hits in seven appearances this postseason.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
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