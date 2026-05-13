Sam Malinski Injury: Not ready to play
Malinski (upper body) will not be an option for Game 5 versus Minnesota on Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Malinski continues to be classified as day-to-day ahead of his second straight absence due to his upper-body problem. With the blueliner on the shelf, Jack Ahcan figures to continue filling a bottom-pairing role alongside Josh Manson. Once cleared to play, Malinski should reclaim his spot in the lineup.
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