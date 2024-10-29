Sam Malinski News: Adds assist in loss

Malinski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

This was Malinski's third helper in the last four games, which is all of his offense this season. The 26-year-old is doing well to maintain a spot on the third pairing, though it's come with only sporadic power-play time and limited minutes overall. Malinski is averaging 15:26 of ice time while supplying 13 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-1 rating across 10 appearances.