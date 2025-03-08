Sam Malinski News: First multi-pointer since Jan. 2024

Malinski picked up two assists in a 7-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Malinski's first multi-point game of the season, and his first since Jan. 16, 2024. He won't help you on the offensive side of the ledger -- he has just two goals and seven assists in 60 games this season. But Malinski does know how to get in front of pucks. He has 86 this year, including 18 in his last nine contests.