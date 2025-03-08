Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: First multi-pointer since Jan. 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 9:12pm

Malinski picked up two assists in a 7-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was Malinski's first multi-point game of the season, and his first since Jan. 16, 2024. He won't help you on the offensive side of the ledger -- he has just two goals and seven assists in 60 games this season. But Malinski does know how to get in front of pucks. He has 86 this year, including 18 in his last nine contests.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now