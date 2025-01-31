Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Goes quiet on offense again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Malinski failed to record a point over 12 appearances in January.

Malinski's point drought is at 13 games overall, and he was scratched three times this month. He's still playing most of the time, but he could be pressured by veteran Calvin de Haan for the last spot in the lineup. Malinski has struggled through 2024-25 with five points, a minus-2 rating, 68 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and 39 hits through 50 appearances.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now