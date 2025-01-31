Sam Malinski News: Goes quiet on offense again

Malinski failed to record a point over 12 appearances in January.

Malinski's point drought is at 13 games overall, and he was scratched three times this month. He's still playing most of the time, but he could be pressured by veteran Calvin de Haan for the last spot in the lineup. Malinski has struggled through 2024-25 with five points, a minus-2 rating, 68 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and 39 hits through 50 appearances.