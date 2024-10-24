Sam Malinski News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Malinski notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Malinski has a helper in each of the last two games after starting the season quiet. The 26-year-old defenseman has seen his ice time drop since Devon Toews returned from a lower-body injury, but Malinski has maintained his spot on the third pairing. Overall, Malinski has two assists, 11 shots on net, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over eight contests.