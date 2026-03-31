Sam Malinski News: One of each Monday

Malinski scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.

Malinski has five points, a plus-5 rating and seven blocks over his last four contests. The 27-year-old defenseman rarely steals the spotlight, but he's been excellent this year with 34 points, 140 shots on net, 82 blocks and a plus-41 rating through 73 appearances, more than double his 15-point output from the 2024-25 regular season. If Cale Makar (upper body) misses time, Malinski could carve out a larger power-play role in the short term.