Sam Malinski News: Picks up assist in win

Malinski logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Malinski has played in three straight games, and he has four helpers and a plus-7 rating over six outings in March. The 26-year-old defenseman's spot in the lineup is safe as long as both of Samuel Girard (lower body) and Josh Manson (upper body) are out. Malinski has found himself a healthy scratch at times this season, but he has a career-high 11 points with 88 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-11 rating over 64 appearances.