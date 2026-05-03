Sam Malinski News: Picks up pair of points
Malinski scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Malinski opened the scoring at 11:12 of the first period and helped out on a Devon Toews in the second. The 27-year-old Malinski picked up some extra ice time as Cale Makar battled an injury issue during the contest. Through five playoff outings this year, Malinski has three points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-7 rating. He is seeing postseason action for the second time in his career after logging one assist over five games in last year's playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Malinski See More
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-2612 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions16 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet18 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Malinski See More