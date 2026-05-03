Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Picks up pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Malinski scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Malinski opened the scoring at 11:12 of the first period and helped out on a Devon Toews in the second. The 27-year-old Malinski picked up some extra ice time as Cale Makar battled an injury issue during the contest. Through five playoff outings this year, Malinski has three points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-7 rating. He is seeing postseason action for the second time in his career after logging one assist over five games in last year's playoffs.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Malinski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Malinski See More
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
NHL
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
12 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
16 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
27 days ago