The goal was Malinski's first since Opening Night, but he's hardly been quiet this year. He's yet to go more than three games without a point, racking up two goals and 10 assists in 23 appearances, including seven points over 11 outings in November. Malinski has added 40 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating this season. He's flying under the radar on the Avalanche's third pairing, and while his offense may not remain steady all year, he's earned some fantasy value so far as a depth blueliner.