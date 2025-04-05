Sam Malinski News: Puts home late goal

Malinski scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Malinski ended a six-game point drought when he scored at 19:51 of the third period. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't been consistent on offense this season, but he's getting an extended run in the lineup while Josh Manson (upper body) is out of action. Malinski has four goals, 13 points, 103 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-11 rating over 72 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.