Sam Malinski News: Quietly turning heads

Malinski had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Malinski wired a wrist shot off the left post and in during a flurry of three Avs goals in a 1:55 span. The defender, who has 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) and 75 blocks in 70 games this season, had gone five games without a point. Still, he has more than doubled his previous career mark of 15 points (2024-25). Malinksi has done almost all his damage at even strength -- just one assist has come with the man advantage, and that came in mid-November.