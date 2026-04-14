Sam Malinski News: Scores in shootout win

Malinski scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers.

Malinski tallied the opening goal at 9:05 of the second period. He has five goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating over his last 11 games, which has helped the Avalanche remain strong even in the absence of Cale Makar (upper body). Through 80 appearances this season, Malinski has eight goals, 39 points, 158 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-42 rating. With no healthy extras on the roster, the 27-year-old appears poised to play in all 82 games unless the Avalanche call up reinforcements for one or both of the final two regular-season contests.