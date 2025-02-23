Fantasy Hockey
Sam Malinski News: Scores second goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Malinski scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Malinski has two points over his last three games, matching his output from his previous 38 contests. The 26-year-old defenseman has had a rough second NHL campaign, but he's remained a regular presence in the Avalanche's lineup. He's at seven points, 73 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-2 rating over 55 appearances in a bottom-four role.

