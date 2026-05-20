Sam Malinski News: Set to play Wednesday

Malinksi (upper body) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Malinski was sidelined for the AVs' last two contests against the Wild but appears to have benefited from some time off. In his seven postseason outings, the 27-year-old winger has managed one goal, two assists and 14 shots while dishing out seven hits. With Malinski back in the lineup, Jack Ahcan figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.