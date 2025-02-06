Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Malinski headshot

Sam Malinski News: Springs breakaway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Malinski notched an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Malinski ended a 15-game point drought with the helper. The 26-year-old went minus-2 with 13 shots on net, 20 hits and 17 blocked shots in that span. He's struggled to put together steady performances for large portions of 2024-25. The blueliner has just six points to go with 71 shots on net, 42 hits, 76 blocks and a plus-1 rating over 53 appearances. Malinski has a little short-term security in the lineup as long as Josh Manson (lower body) is out, but he'll be competing with Oliver Kylington, Keaton Middleton and Calvin de Haan once the Avalanche's defense corps is back to full health.

Sam Malinski
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now