Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault Injury: Won't return to Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Montembeault (lower body) won't return to Friday's Game 3 versus the Capitals.

The Canadiens did not officially provide a reason for Montembeault's absence, but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Montembeault looked bothered by a left leg issue prior to his exit. Jakub Dobes took over in goal, and Montembeault won't factor in the result after leaving when the game was tied at 2-2. He allowed two goals on 13 shots prior to the injury. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 4.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
