Sam Montembeault News: Allows three goals in win

Montembeault stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Montembeault has won four of his last six starts, though this wasn't the prettiest of efforts. He's allowed a total of 16 goals in that span while going 4-1-1. Overall, he improved to 16-15-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 34 contests. Jakub Dobes has impressed in limited action, but Montembeault is still the Canadiens' top goalie. Montembeault is likely to get the nod Thursday in Dallas after making 35 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Stars in Montreal on Saturday.