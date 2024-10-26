Sam Montembeault News: Back in win column

Montembeault stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Montembeault had three long days to dwell on his previous outing after being pulled in the first period of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Montembeault. He has a 3-3-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .914 save percentage for a team that entered the night with the second-most high-danger scoring chances allowed (95), per Natural Stat Trick.