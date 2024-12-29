Sam Montembeault News: Back in win column

Montembeault stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Montembeault got back into the win column as part of a successful weekend in Florida. One day after Jakub Dobes shutout the Panthers on Saturday, Montembeault turned in an impressive performance against the Lightning for the team's fifth win in the last six games. Depth scoring has been a big factor, as Montreal has averaged 4.67 goals per game during that stretch. All five goals Sunday came from the bottom three lines. Montreal's road trip continues Tuesday against Vegas.