Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Beaten by Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Montembeault allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Montembeault was done in by the Jets' first line, which beat him three times. It was the second consecutive loss for Montembeault, who has gone eight starts without consecutive wins. He has a 3.40 goals-against average and .889 save percentage during the stretch. Next up for Montreal is a home game against the Wild on Thursday.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now