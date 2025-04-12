Sam Montembeault News: Beaten four times Friday

Montembeault stopped 28 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Senators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 2:16 left in the third period.

Montembeault was coming off five straight wins before this matchup, and it was also the first time he allowed at least four goals since March 25. One bad outing shouldn't erase what the 28-year-old netminder has done in recent weeks, though. He's gone 5-3-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .900 save percentage over his previous 10 appearances.