Sam Montembeault News: Between pipes against Devils
Montembeault will tend the twine at home versus New Jersey on Saturday.
Montembeault has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, posting a 1-3-0 record and .892 save percentage. Heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Habs will roll with Montembeault on Saturday before Jakub Dobes gets the nod at home versus the Lightning on Sunday.
