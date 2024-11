Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus Columbus on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has faltered this season compared to his 2023-24 performance. The 28-year-old is 4-8-1 with a 3.29 GAA and a .893 save percentage through 13 appearances this campaign. Columbus has registered 3.25 goals per game.