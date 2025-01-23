Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Busy in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Montembeault allowed four goals on 45 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Red Wings came out flying, sending 17 shots on Montembeault in the first period and scoring twice. The barrage never let up, as Detroit returned home from a disappointing road trip and took it out Montreal. Montembeault has alternated wins and losses over his last seven starts. The Canadiens return to action Saturday night at home against New Jersey.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
