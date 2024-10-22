Sam Montembeault News: Chased early in loss

Montembeault allowed four goals on 10 shots and was removed during the first period of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Montembeault has hit the skids following a strong start to the season. He's allowed 12 goals on 70 shots (.829 save percentage) over his last three starts. Cayden Primeau finished out the game. Montreal is off until Saturday when it hosts the Blues, which gives head coach Martin St. Louis plenty of time to mull which goalie will start.