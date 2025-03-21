Sam Montembeault News: Concedes four goals

Montembeault saved 21 of 25 shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Montembeault had a decent outing at even strength but conceded two power-play goals across the first two periods. He was able to keep the Habs in the game down the stretch before he surrendered the game-winning tally to New York's Bo Horvat. Overall, the 28-year-old Montembeault has a 25-21-5 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 51 appearances this season. Despite losing in overtime, Montembeault is still unbeaten in regulation since the 4 Nations Face-Off with a 7-0-2 record and a .914 save percentage in that span. He is a great fantasy netminder in all formats down the stretch while he rides this streak of unbeaten play in regulation. His next opportunity to guard Montreal's crease is Saturday at home against Colorado.