Sam Montembeault News: Defending home crease Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Montembeault will start Thursday's home game against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montembeault was inconsistent ahead of the Olympic break, going 2-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage over his last five outings. The Islanders are tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.84 goals per game this season.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
