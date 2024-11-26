Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Drawing home start

Published on November 26, 2024

Montembeault will defend the home goal Tuesday versus Utah, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault will make his 17th appearance of the campaign Tuesday -- he has a 6-9-1 record, .899 save percentage and 3.08 GAA through 16 outings. The 28-year-old had a rough outing in his last start, allowing five goals in a 6-2 loss to Vegas on Saturday. Utah has put up 2.71 goals per game through 21 contests.

