Sam Montembeault News: Earns win over Philly

Montembeault stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Montembeault was beaten in the early stages of the first period and with only 40 seconds left in the game, but he still found a way to win. This was his fourth straight victory, and he's been on a tear over that stretch since he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of those contests. The 28-year-old netminder has started in all but one of Montreal's last 11 games and has been very good over that stretch, too, going 6-2-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .896 save percentage.