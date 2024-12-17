Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault

Sam Montembeault News: Easy win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 7:32pm

Montembeault stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

The Sabres, losers of 10 consecutive games, were an ideal opponent Montembeault, who entered having lost two consecutive while giving up nine goals on 52 shots (.827 save percentage). His teammates made it an easy night, jumping out to a 2-0 lead and allowing just three shots on net in the first period. The lead ballooned to 5-1 after two, and Montembeault cruised to his 10th win of the season. His save percentage ticked back up to .902 heading into Friday's road game against Detroit.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
