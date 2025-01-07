Sam Montembeault News: Escapes with OT win Monday

Montembeault made 16 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Montreal fell behind 3-1 early in the second period, but Montembeault was able to keep his focus despite a lack of activity and give his squad a chance to mount a comeback. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in three of his last five starts, and over his last 10 outings he sports a shaky 3.19 GAA and .877 save percentage despite a 6-4-0 record.