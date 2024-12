Montembeault is set to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports Wednesday.

Montembeault is 3-1-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .944 save percentage across his past four starts. That gives him a 9-11-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .906 save percentage across 22 outings overall. Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in goals per game with 2.83.