Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Expected to face Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Montembeault is set to start on the road against Anaheim, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Montembeault has a 17-18-3 record, 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage in 38 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in four of his past five starts, posting a 3.67 GAA and an .888 save percentage over that span. He did fare well against Anaheim on Dec. 9, though, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory.

