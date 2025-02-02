Sam Montembeault News: Expected to face Anaheim

Montembeault is set to start on the road against Anaheim, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Montembeault has a 17-18-3 record, 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage in 38 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in four of his past five starts, posting a 3.67 GAA and an .888 save percentage over that span. He did fare well against Anaheim on Dec. 9, though, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory.