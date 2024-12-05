Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Expected to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Montembeault is slated to guard the home goal against Nashville on Thursday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Montembeault stopped 30 of 31 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Islanders on Tuesday. He's 7-10-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 19 outings in 2024-25. Nashville has struggled this year, posting a 7-13-6 record and ranking last in goals per game with just 2.31.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
