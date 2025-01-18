Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Facing Maple Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault is 4-1-1 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage over his last six starts. He is 16-15-3 overall this season. Montembeault was outstanding at home on Opening Night, turning aside all 48 shots in a 1-0 win over Toronto. The Maple Leafs are tied for 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game.

