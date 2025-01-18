Sam Montembeault News: Facing Maple Leafs

Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault is 4-1-1 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage over his last six starts. He is 16-15-3 overall this season. Montembeault was outstanding at home on Opening Night, turning aside all 48 shots in a 1-0 win over Toronto. The Maple Leafs are tied for 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game.