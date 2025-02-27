Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault News: Facing Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus San Jose on Thursday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault has won two straight games, shutting out Carolina 4-0 in his last start Tuesday. He is 20-21-3 with four shutotus, a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 44 starts this season. The Sharks are generating only 2.56 goals per game, 31st in the NHL this season.

