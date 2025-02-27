Sam Montembeault News: Facing Sharks
Montembeault will patrol the home crease versus San Jose on Thursday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Montembeault has won two straight games, shutting out Carolina 4-0 in his last start Tuesday. He is 20-21-3 with four shutotus, a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 44 starts this season. The Sharks are generating only 2.56 goals per game, 31st in the NHL this season.
