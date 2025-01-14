Sam Montembeault News: Facing Utah

Montembeault is set to start in Tuesday's road game versus Utah, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault was on the losing end of a goaltender's duel against Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old Montembeault has a 1-1-1 record while allowing nine goals on 81 shots through three starts in January. The Quebec native was defeated by Utah 3-2 in overtime Nov. 26. Utah ranks 25th in the NHL with 2.79 goals per game.