Sam Montembeault News: Facing Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Montembeault is set to start in Tuesday's road game versus Utah, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Montembeault was on the losing end of a goaltender's duel against Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old Montembeault has a 1-1-1 record while allowing nine goals on 81 shots through three starts in January. The Quebec native was defeated by Utah 3-2 in overtime Nov. 26. Utah ranks 25th in the NHL with 2.79 goals per game.

