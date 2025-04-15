Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Fails to clinch playoff spot Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Montembeault turned aside 22 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

The Habs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and seemed well on their way to clinching the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the game slipped away from Montreal from there. Montembeault has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .921 save percentage, and one more point in the standings in their regular-season finale Wednesday against the Hurricanes -- or a loss by the Blue Jackets in either of their final two games -- is all the Canadiens need to secure a playoff berth.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now