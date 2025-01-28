Sam Montembeault News: Gets starting nod against Jets

Montembeault will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home clash with Winnipeg.

Montembeault continues to see plenty of work in the Habs' crease despite the fact that youngster Jakub Dobes has yet to suffer a regular loss in six NHL appearances. The 28-year-old Montembeault, meanwhile, has been rather pedestrian of late, going 2-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA in his prior five outings. If Montembeault struggles again Tuesday, don't be surprised to see Dobes getting a look versus Minnesota on Thursday or Anaheim on Sunday.