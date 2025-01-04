Sam Montembeault News: Gives up four goals Friday

Montembeault stopped 22 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Montembeault has dropped two of his last four starts, but the 28-year-old has been very solid in recent weeks even when factoring in these two losses -- in which he allowed a total of nine goals across 58 shots faced. Montembeault has started in 13 of the Canadiens' previous 14 games, going 8-5-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.